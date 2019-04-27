Cowboys draft Michael Jackson in round 5 of the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Michael Jackson in round 5 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 158th pick overall.   Jackson is a corner back from Miami. 

He had a career 64 solo tackles, and 33 assists in his four years with Miami for a total of 97 tackles. Jackson also had four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. 

