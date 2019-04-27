Cowboys draft Michael Jackson in round 5 of the NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Dallas Cowboys drafted Michael Jackson in round 5 of the 2019 NFL draft – the 158th pick overall. Jackson is a corner back from Miami.
He had a career 64 solo tackles, and 33 assists in his four years with Miami for a total of 97 tackles. Jackson also had four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
With the 158th pick in the 2019 #NFLDraft, the #DallasCowboys select cornerback, Michael Jackson from @CanesFootball! 🌟#CowboysDraft pic.twitter.com/SLmnxGl7uH — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 27, 2019
.@Teamjackson28 is off the board!
Mike Jack is making his way to the @dallascowboys. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/GuWhv8YAWH — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) April 27, 2019
All God 🙏🏾 from Birmingham ✈️ Jerry’s World part ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/6VAdP17Xvd — Michael Jackson Sr (@Teamjackson28) April 27, 2019
Listen to the exclusive audio from the #DallasCowboys as they congratulate @Teamjackson28 on becoming a Cowboy! #CowboysDraft pic.twitter.com/nIPAaFVdiR — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 27, 2019