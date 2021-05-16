Cowboys Dynamic LB Duo: Jabril Cox & Micah Parsons

WACO, TX — Rookies have been at The Star in Frisco for several days, and the Cowboys’ defense is meshing very well. Linebackers Jabril Cox and Micah Parsons have shined the last few days, highlighted by Cox’s interception from a pass that Parsons tipped. Cox credits Parsons and the communication on defense, for his impressive interception.

“The whole defense we were communicating early on, and we could already gage what was gonna happen pre-snap,” Jabril Cox said. “Micah did a good job carrying the wideout over the field, and I just took him after he dropped him, and he made a good play on the ball, and I just caught the ball with the tip, so credit to Micah and the whole defense for communicating before our pre-snap.”

“I think they’re very complimentary of one another,” Mike McCarthy said. “They both play with high instinct and awareness, and you can see that right away, even during the evaluation process, so I really like the look of those guys the last two days, there’s definitely command and confidence.”