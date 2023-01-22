SANTA CLARA, CA (FOX 44) — Dallas’ 2023 season came to a close as the San Francisco 49ers eliminated the Cowboys for the second-straight postseason, 19-12 on Sunday night.

Both offenses started slow but Dallas responded in the second quarter with a 14 play, 74-yard drive, capped off by a Dak Prescott to Dalton Schultz four-yard touchdown pass. The 49ers blocked Brett Maher’s ensuing PAT, making it five-straight extra points missed for Maher in the past two games.

In the third quarter, Maher finally got back in the scoring column with a 25-yard field goal to pull even at nine with San Francisco heading into the fourth quarter.

The 49ers immediately answered with a 10 play, 91-yard drive when Christian McCaffrey finished it off with a two-yard touchdown run.

Each team traded field goals and after a Dallas stop on defense, Dak Prescott and the offense were left with 45 seconds to go 94 yards to tie.

The final drive was all for naught after Jimmy Ward made the game-sealing tackle and San Francisco punched their ticket to the NFC Championship game.

The 49ers will play the Philadelphia Eagles for a spot in the Super Bowl on Sunday, January 29th at 2:00 p.m.