Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch Amped for 2019

OXNARD, CA – Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch had an impressive rookie season, finishing third best in the regular season of the NFL, with 140 tackles. Vander Esch recognizes that he’s now on his opponent’s radar, and will be ready for any play that comes his way.

“That just comes with preparing,” Leighton Vander Esch said. “You have to prepare yourself every single week, like they’re gonna come at you every single day.”

As Vander Esch enters his second season in the NFL, his knowledge is way beyond his years.

“In my mentality, especially when I’m playing man coverage, is the ball is coming my way every single day,” Leighton Vander Esch said. “And everybody on defense needs to have that mentality, because it makes you really hone into you job, and do the best of your ability.”

In other Cowboys news, Zeke Elliot is still holding out, and has not reported to camp. Also, Zack Martin’s MRI results came back, and there is no serious damage in his back.