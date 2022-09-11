DALLAS, TX (FOX 44) — If you wanted an offensive clinic Sunday night, you most likely were greatly disappointed. The Cowboys mustered just 244 yards of total offense, losing to Tampa Bay, 19-3.

The Cowboys had a strong defensive showing in the first half, but consistent drives from Tampa Bay yielded four field goals. Eventually, Tom Brady found Mike Evans for a unreal one-handed touchdown grab in the third quarter.

ONE-HANDED TD GRAB BY MIKE EVANS‼️



Brady gets his first TD pass of season 23.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Jm3sNxS2VQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2022

Only to add to the concerns, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters postgame that quarterback Dak Prescott will require surgery on his hand from an injury he sustained in the fourth quarter. Jones said Prescott will be out several weeks.

That means Cooper Rush is likely the next man under center as Dallas faces another tough test against the Cincinnati Bengals next week Saturday, September 18th at 3:25 p.m.