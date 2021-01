WACO, TX -- The Cowboys face the Ravens tomorrow night, and there could very well be, a little extra motivation for Dez Bryant, after the Cowboys parted ways with their all-time franchise leader in touchdown catches.

After leaving the Cowboys, Bryant has overcome a lot of adversity, battling back from a torn Achilles, shortly after signing with the New Orleans Saints. After making a full recovery, Bryant was about to hang it up, until his daughter inspired him, to get back to the game he loves.