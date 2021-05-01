Cowboys Make Franchise History in 2021 NFL Draft

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have used their first six NFL draft picks on defensive players for the first time in franchise history. It’s quite the response to one of the worst defenses in club history. Dallas allowed a franchise-worst 473 points while going 6-10 in coach Mike McCarthy’s debut last year. The sixth consecutive defensive pick was LSU linebacker Jabril Cox with the first of two selections in the fourth round. Marshall tackle Josh Ball was the first offensive pick as the other fourth-rounder. Dallas went defense on eight of 11 choices.
Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Draft Results:
Round 1
Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (12)
Round 2
Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky (44)
Round 3
Osa Odighizuwa, DT, UCLA (75)
Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa (84)
Nahshon Wright, CB, Oregon State (99)
Round 4
Jabril Cox, LB, LSU (115)
Josh Ball, OT, Marshall (138)
Round 5
Simi Fehoko, WR, Stanford (179)
Round 6
Quinton Bohanna, DT, Kentucky (192)
Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina (227)
Round 7
Matt Farniok, G, Nebraska (238)