Cowboys’ Offensive Line Returns Healthy & Strong

WACO, TX — Last season, the Cowboys’ offensive line did not have continuity, due to a mass amount of injuries, but at training camp in Oxnard, the offensive line has returned at full strength. Tyron Smith and La’el Collins are in great shape, and the Cowboys recognize the talent they have in Connor McGovern, Brandon Knight and Terence Steele, after getting their feet wet last season.

“I think just overall, just understanding the offense,” Connor McGovern said. “That I helped a lot last year, getting a lot of playing time, getting to play next to Zach helps slow down things a lot for me, and then just seeing the whole picture now, and so just being focused on one thing and being able to see the whole picture, which I feel like it’s slow down even more this year, just I would say the whole picture altogether.”