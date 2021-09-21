Cowboys’ Parsons as Versatile as They Come

WACO, TX — Cowboys’ first year defensive coordinator Dan Quinn showed his football IQ, by having linebacker Micah Parsons play defensive end against the Chargers. Entering Sunday’s game, the last time Parsons played defensive end was in high school.

“I’m hard on him because I have, you know, a lot of belief and trust,” Dan Quinn said. “And I would not have asked him to do that if I didn’t think he was ready to do it. And this is the best thing for us to go win this game. And so he said, OK, I’m down, I’m into it. And so I wouldn’t have even considered it had I not thought he could handle it.”