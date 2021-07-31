Cowboy’s Randy Gregory Relishes 2021 Training Camp

WACO, TX — The Cowboys have continued to make strides on both sides of the ball, especially on defense, under first year coordinator Dan Quinn. The former Atlanta head coach has a unique ability, to relate to players, in a way that helps them understand the defensive schemes.

“Being able to sit down with the coaches and really getting down the playbook,” Randy Gregory said. “And Just dedicating all our time to football, you know, and just kind of hexing all the other stuff out of our life, and really focusing in on the game.”