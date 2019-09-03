Cowboys Report Monday to Frisco to Prepare for Giants

WACO, TX – After the 53-man roster was finalized, the Cowboys are back in Frisco, getting ready for their season opener at Jerry World.

“As of late Monday afternoon, still no Zeke,” Mickey Spagnola said. “So as the Cowboys began practice in earnest on Monday, for the season opener against the New York football Giants on Sunday, the man at running back still is rookie Tony Pollard.”

“Well I feel good about Tony,” Jason Garrett said. “Tony’s done everything we’ve asked him to do as a runner, as a protector as a receiver. There aren’t really any issues that we have with him. He’s a smart football player.”