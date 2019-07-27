Cowboys Report to Camp: Zeke Elliot Absent

OXNARD, CA – The Cowboys held their first day of camp today in Oxnard, and Zeke Elliot did not report. Elliot is holding out for a contract extension, as he enters the second to last year, of his rookie deal.

“We expect all our players to be here,” Jason Garrett said. “Obviously Zeke is not here, Zeke has been a really good player for us, over the last three years, a very impactful guy, he had a great off season for us, there’s a business of the NFL that happens, our focus as a coaching staff and an organization is on the guys who are here.”

The Cowboys have the option to fine Zeke $40,000 per day, for every day he is not at camp.

“It’s a part of what goes on in football,” Jerry Jones said. “Every contract we have an agreement, and so if there’s any changes in those agreements, or if there’s anything different, you never know what that’s going to be, until both parties have done it.”

Jerry Jones made it clear at the press conference, that the Cowboys staff will not be giving contractual updates to the media, during camp.