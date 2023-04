KANSAS CITY, MO (FOX 44) — The Cowboys continued their trend of taking defensive players and will have another solid pass rusher after taking Mazi Smith out of Michigan with the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

The Cowboys lacked depth in the middle of the defensive line and now have more with a solid interior option from the Wolverines. Smith helped lead Michigan to a College Football Playoff Semifinal appearance, tallying 49 total tackles in his final collegiate season.