ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The most points allowed in Cowboys postseason history. The largest home playoff loss in franchise history. Another promising season ending in another disappointing playoff finish.

The Green Bay Packers took it to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, stunning Dallas on the road with a 48-32 win.

The rout started in the first half with Green Bay jumping out to an early 20-0 lead and gashing a Cowboys defense that ranked 13th in the NFL in rush defense.

A second quarter pick six by Dak Prescott extended the Packers lead to 27-0, the Cowboys largest first-half deficit of the season.

Dallas added a touchdown before the halftime break and a field goal on their opening possession of the third quarter to cut the lead to 17 points. However, that first-half deficit proved too difficult to overcome as Green Bay’s offense couldn’t be stopped.

Green Bay running back Aaron Jones added his third touchdown of the day in the third quarter and a wide open Luke Musgrave caught a 38-yard score from Jordan Love. A 3-yard score on fourth down in the fourth quarter but the Packers up 32 points.

Two touchdown connections from Dak Prescott to Jake Ferguson pulled Dallas within just two scores but a turnover on downs sealed the Cowboys exit from the postseason.

Dallas now moves onto the offseason with a decision to make on head coach Mike McCarthy’s future with the franchise. McCarthy has one-year remaining on a five-year deal he signed in 2020.