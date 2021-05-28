Dak is Right on Track With No Restrictions

WACO, TX — It’s been almost eight months since Dak Prescott underwent surgery, after suffering a gruesome compound ankle fracture, but he’s back to full speed at practice at The Star in Frisco. Prescott is no longer under any restrictions, and he’s looking like his old self, which is something he and his teammates take pride in.

“As I said, not being limited or not being restricted to doing anything kind of says it alone that I’m ready to go,” Dak Prescott said. “I mean, I don’t know as far as being targeted or the ankle being jerked and stuff under a pile. Obviously we’re not there yet, but we’re far from being there, so I’m good to go.”

“As he started to ramp up and started throwing these last few days, I think that, you know, seeing that is, as you know, had a lot of the offensive guys getting a lot of confidence in seeing him back,” Dalton Schultz said. “And, yeah, I mean, everybody’s excited. Obviously, everybody in our locker room loves Dak. He’s a fierce competitor, and he’s the leader of the offense for sure.”