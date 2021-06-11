Dak Prescott Glowing With Confidence

WACO, TX — In the NFL, the next time we’ll see the Cowboys hit the field, will be in Oxnard, as Dallas is one of the teams who decided to end things early at The Star.

However, just because they’re missing out on some practice time, doesn’t mean they did not get anything done in the last few weeks.

Dak Prescott is back to his old self, making a full recovery from his gruesome injury, and he’s gained confidence in himself, where he’s not afraid of getting reinjured.

“Just knowing that I can do all the different jobs, get away from pressure when I need to,” Dak Prescott said. “I’m sure you guys see in the scramble drill that we’ve done a few times. So that was a big win for my confidence, is being able to pivot and turn out. Let’s get out of there. Right. Change directions and not feel anything and then look at the tape and realize day by day, that I’m running more smoother, I’m getting better, I’m using my leg more as I throw. And those are just all building blocks of stepping stones for me to get to where I want to be. And it’s just exciting.”