FRISCO, TX (FOX 44) — It seems as if it’s all systems go for Dak Prescott this weekend against Detroit, as Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy announced that the quarterback is now medically cleared to go.

The team also confirmed the news on its Twitter via a simple thumbs up emoji.

Prescott had missed the past five games due to an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand that he suffered in the team’s week one loss against Tampa Bay.

Since that injury, Cooper Rush filled in and led the team to a 4-1 record, as Dak will return to a team that sits in third place in the NFC East.

The Cowboys and Lions will kickoff on Sunday, October 23rd at noon.