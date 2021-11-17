Dak Prescott Wins FedEx Air NFL Player of Week

FedEx Press Release

DALLAS, TX — Dak Prescott has been awarded the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week. Prescott won for his impressive 296 yards and two touchdowns in the Dallas Cowboys win over Atlanta Falcons. It marks his second Air Award win of the season, which ties him for second-most in the league (also, Tom Brady & Joe Burrow).

By winning the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week Award, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in Prescott’s name to a Historically Black College or University (HBCU), which will be applied towards needs-based scholarships to deserving HBCU students.