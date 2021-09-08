Dak’s Drive to Succeed at the Highest Level

WACO, TX — Dak Prescott won’t be fazed by the bright lights in the NFL’s season opener, with the amount of pressure he’s put on himself during practice, conditioning his body to game-speed. This past week, Prescott talked about being ready physically and mentally, and he looks forward to achieving greatness, just like Peyton Manning and Tom Brady did, after recovering from a devastating injury.

“At this position and you want to be great, you study what greats do,” Dak Prescott said. “All those guys you named, after their challenge, their personal adversities, they beat them, they kept going. They didn’t sit there and boast on that proud moment of, ‘hey, I came back from that.’ But yeah, they wanted more and they wanted more. And I feel like that’s just who I am and part of the personality that I’ve tried to create through this whole challenge.”