Dallas Cowboys coaches will coach in Pro Bowl

Following the Dallas Cowboys heartbreaking 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff, the Cowboys coaching staff confirmed they will coach in the Pro Bowl.
The news was confirmed by Charean Williams, a writer for the Fort Worth-Star Telegram.
The NFL confirmed Cowboys coaches will coach in the Pro Bowl.— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) January 16, 2017
The 2017 Pro Bowl coaching staffs consist of the losing teams in the AFC and NFC Divisional playoffs with the best regular-season records.
Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis, All-Pro tight end Tony Gonzalez, two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl XXXV MVP Ray Lewis and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro defensive back Charles Woodson will serve as 2017 Pro Bowl Legends Captains.
Bettis (offense) and Lewis (defense) will lead the AFC, while Gonzalez (offense) and Woodson (defense) will lead the NFC. During Pro Bowl Week, the four Legends Captains will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players, coach practices and be present on the sidelines on gameday. The NFL legends on both teams will also be assisted by two active player captains.
Twenty-three of the players named to the Pro Bowl today are first-time All-Stars, including three rookies – running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott, of Dallas, and return specialist Tyreek Hill, of Kansas City.
The complete rosters can be seen below:
AFC Pro Bowl Roster
Offense
Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; Amari Cooper*, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Tackle: Joe Thomas*, Browns; Donald Penn*, Raiders; Taylor Lewan, Titans
Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers
Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers
Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans
Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Running back: Le’Veon Bell*, Steelers; DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills
Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens
Defense
Defense end: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans
Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans
Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans
Inside/middle linebacker: Dont’a Hightower*, Patriots; C.J. Mosley, Ravens
Cornerback: Marcus Peters*, Chiefs; Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris Broncos
Free safety: Devin McCourty*, Patriots; Reggie Nelson, Raiders
Strong safety: Eric Berry*, Chiefs
Special Teams
Punter: Pat McAfee*, Colts
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots
NFC Pro Bowl Roster
Offense
Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Odell Beckham*, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Jason Peters, Eagles
Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff*, Redskins; T.J. Lang, Packers
Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Alex Mack, Falcons
Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jordan Reed, Redskins
Quarterback: Matt Ryan*, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons
Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers
Defense
Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks
Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox, Eagles
Outside linebacker: Vic Beasley*, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers
Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers
Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers
Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants
Special teams
Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams
Kicker: Matt Bryant*, Falcons
Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings
Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants
**Editor’s Note: * Indicates starter
For more information about the Pro Bowl and to purchase tickets, visit www.visitorlando.com/probowl.