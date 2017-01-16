Dallas Cowboys coaches will coach in Pro Bowl

Following the Dallas Cowboys heartbreaking 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff, the Cowboys coaching staff confirmed they will coach in the Pro Bowl.

The NFL confirmed Cowboys coaches will coach in the Pro Bowl.— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) January 16, 2017

The 2017 Pro Bowl coaching staffs consist of the losing teams in the AFC and NFC Divisional playoffs with the best regular-season records.

Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis, All-Pro tight end Tony Gonzalez, two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl XXXV MVP Ray Lewis and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro defensive back Charles Woodson will serve as 2017 Pro Bowl Legends Captains.

Bettis (offense) and Lewis (defense) will lead the AFC, while Gonzalez (offense) and Woodson (defense) will lead the NFC. During Pro Bowl Week, the four Legends Captains will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players, coach practices and be present on the sidelines on gameday. The NFL legends on both teams will also be assisted by two active player captains.

Twenty-three of the players named to the Pro Bowl today are first-time All-Stars, including three rookies – running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott, of Dallas, and return specialist Tyreek Hill, of Kansas City.

The complete rosters can be seen below:

AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; Amari Cooper*, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts

Tackle: Joe Thomas*, Browns; Donald Penn*, Raiders; Taylor Lewan, Titans

Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers

Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers

Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans

Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Running back: Le’Veon Bell*, Steelers; DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills

Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens

Defense

Defense end: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans

Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans

Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans

Inside/middle linebacker: Dont’a Hightower*, Patriots; C.J. Mosley, Ravens

Cornerback: Marcus Peters*, Chiefs; Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris Broncos

Free safety: Devin McCourty*, Patriots; Reggie Nelson, Raiders

Strong safety: Eric Berry*, Chiefs

Special Teams

Punter: Pat McAfee*, Colts

Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens

Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs

Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots

NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Offense

Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Odell Beckham*, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals

Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Jason Peters, Eagles

Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff*, Redskins; T.J. Lang, Packers

Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Alex Mack, Falcons

Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jordan Reed, Redskins

Quarterback: Matt Ryan*, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys

Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons

Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers

Defense

Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks

Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox, Eagles

Outside linebacker: Vic Beasley*, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers

Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers

Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings

Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers

Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants

Special teams

Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams

Kicker: Matt Bryant*, Falcons

Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings

Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants

**Editor’s Note: * Indicates starter

For more information about the Pro Bowl and to purchase tickets, visit www.visitorlando.com/probowl