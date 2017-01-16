Dallas Cowboys coaches will coach in Pro Bowl

ARLINGTON, TX – JANUARY 15: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys is seen on the sidelines during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Following the Dallas Cowboys heartbreaking 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoff, the Cowboys coaching staff confirmed they will coach in the Pro Bowl.
 
The news was confirmed by Charean Williams, a writer for the Fort Worth-Star Telegram.
The 2017 Pro Bowl coaching staffs consist of the losing teams in the AFC and NFC Divisional playoffs with the best regular-season records.
 
Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis, All-Pro tight end Tony Gonzalez, two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl XXXV MVP Ray Lewis and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and All-Pro defensive back Charles Woodson will serve as 2017 Pro Bowl Legends Captains. 
 
Bettis (offense) and Lewis (defense) will lead the AFC, while Gonzalez (offense) and Woodson (defense) will lead the NFC. During Pro Bowl Week, the four Legends Captains will serve as mentors for the Pro Bowl players, coach practices and be present on the sidelines on gameday. The NFL legends on both teams will also be assisted by two active player captains. 
 
Twenty-three of the players named to the Pro Bowl today are first-time All-Stars, including three rookies – running back Ezekiel Elliott and quarterback Dak Prescott, of Dallas, and return specialist Tyreek Hill, of Kansas City.
 
The complete rosters can be seen below:
 
AFC Pro Bowl Roster
 
Offense
 
Wide receiver: Antonio Brown*, Steelers; Amari Cooper*, Raiders; A.J. Green, Bengals; T.Y. Hilton, Colts
 
Tackle: Joe Thomas*, Browns; Donald Penn*, Raiders; Taylor Lewan, Titans
 
Guard: Marshal Yanda*, Ravens; Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro, Steelers
 
Center: Rodney Hudson*, Raiders; Maurkice Pouncey, Steelers
 
Tight end: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Delanie Walker, Titans
 
Quarterback: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Derek Carr, Raiders; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
 
Running back: Le’Veon Bell*, Steelers; DeMarco Murray, Titans; LeSean McCoy, Bills
 
Fullback: Kyle Juszcyzyk*, Ravens
 
Defense
 
Defense end: Khalil Mack*, Raiders; Cameron Wake*, Dolphins; Jadeveon Clowney, Texans
 
Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Ndamukong Suh*, Dolphins; Jurrell Casey, Titans
 
Outside linebacker: Von Miller*, Broncos; Lorenzo Alexander*, Bills; Brian Orakpo, Titans
 
Inside/middle linebacker: Dont’a Hightower*, Patriots; C.J. Mosley, Ravens
 
Cornerback: Marcus Peters*, Chiefs; Aqib Talib*, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers; Chris Harris Broncos
 
Free safety: Devin McCourty*, Patriots; Reggie Nelson, Raiders
 
Strong safety: Eric Berry*, Chiefs
 
Special Teams
 
Punter: Pat McAfee*, Colts
 
Kicker: Justin Tucker*, Ravens
 
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
 
Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots
 
NFC Pro Bowl Roster
 
Offense
 
Wide receiver: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Odell Beckham*, Giants; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
 
Tackle: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Jason Peters, Eagles
 
Guard: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Scherff*, Redskins; T.J. Lang, Packers
 
Center: Travis Frederick*, Cowboys; Alex Mack, Falcons
 
Tight end: Greg Olsen*, Panthers; Jordan Reed, Redskins
 
Quarterback: Matt Ryan*, Falcons; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Dak Prescott, Cowboys
 
Running back: Ezekiel Elliott*, Cowboys; David Johnson, Cardinals; Devonta Freeman, Falcons
 
Fullback: Mike Tolbert*, Panthers
 
Defense
 
Defensive end: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Cliff Avril*, Seahawks; Michael Bennett, Seahawks
 
Interior linemen: Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy*, Buccaneers; Fletcher Cox, Eagles
 
Outside linebacker: Vic Beasley*, Falcons; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Thomas Davis, Panthers
 
Inside/middle linebacker: Bobby Wagner*, Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Panthers
 
Cornerback: Janoris Jenkins*, Giants; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Richard Sherman, Seahawks; Xavier Rhodes, Vikings
 
Free safety: Harrison Smith*, Vikings; Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Packers
 
Strong safety: Landon Collins*, Giants
 
Special teams
 
Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams
 
Kicker: Matt Bryant*, Falcons
 
Return specialist: Cordarrelle Patterson*, Vikings
 
Special teamer: Dwayne Harris*, Giants
 
**Editor’s Note: * Indicates starter
 
For more information about the Pro Bowl and to purchase tickets, visit www.visitorlando.com/probowl.
 
 

