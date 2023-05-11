ARLINGTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Dallas Cowboys now have a set schedule for the 2023-24 season, with the release of the NFL schedule for this upcoming campaign.

Some key dates for Dallas include the season opener on Sunday, September 10th at the Meadowlands against the Giants at 7:20 pm. The Cowboys will then follow it up with their home opener on Sunday, September 17th against another New York team when Aaron Rodgers and the Jets come to Jerry World.

Dallas will also get a chance to get revenge on San Francisco this season, when the Cowboys go back to the Bay Area on October 8th, where they were eliminated last season, to take on the 49ers at 7:20 pm.

The 2023-24 NFL Season will kick off on Thursday, September 7th when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions at 7:20 pm.