LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX 44) — The Dallas Cowboys strengthened their front line on Thursday night as they took Tulsa OL Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Smith was the seventh offensive lineman taken in the first round of the NFL Draft.

While at Tulsa, Smith started in 24 games for the Golden Hurricanes and will now return to Texas, as he played his high school football at North Crowley High School in Fort Worth.