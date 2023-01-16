TAMPA, FL (FOX 44) — For the first time in more than 30 years, the Dallas Cowboys are road winners in the NFL Postseason, as they beat Tampa Bay 31-14.

The game was a domination from the jump, as Dak Prescott hit Dalton Schultz for a 22-yard touchdown with 6:28 in the first quarter as Dallas led the rest of the way.

After a rough end to the regular season, Prescott was utterly brilliant in the game, as he shook off a slow start, to finish with 305 passing yards and four touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, the Dallas defense was the definition of bend but don’t break. The Buccaneers moved the ball into the red zone four times, but were only able to score on two of those occasions.

The lone struggle for Mike McCarthy’s team came in the area of special teams, specifically for kicker Brett Maher, who made just one of five extra point attempts.

With the win, Dallas will now head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers in the Divisional Round. That game will take place on Sunday, January 22nd at 5:30 pm. You can watch that game on FOX 44.