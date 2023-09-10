EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (FOX 44) — A nightmare season opener for New York ended as the perfect start for the Dallas Cowboys 2023 campaign, dismantling their rivals to the tune of a 40-0 win.

The Cowboys jumped out to an early 26-0 lead heading into the half thanks to a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown and a pick-six in the first quarter.

The defense stood tall while Dallas continued to pick apart the Giants on Sunday Night Football, tallying seven sacks en route to a dominating win.

The Cowboys return home but stay with New York opponents, welcoming the Jets in week two of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday, September 17th at 3:25 p.m.