Dan Quinn’s Regime off to a Great Start in Dallas

WACO, TX — Last year, the Cowboys defense gave up the most points in franchise history (473) along with 6,183 yards, so Jerry Jones hired defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, and drafted very heavy on the defensive side of the ball. Quinn is known to be a very hands on coach, and he’s already had a positive impact on the defense, in a short period of time.

“Dan Quinn’s always had a good defense,” Brent Urban said. When they came in here, it’s kind of this is a clean slate, man. You know, whatever happened last year, that was last year. You know, we got a lot of new players, brought in a lot of new guys, new faces and we’re just excited to get this thing rolling.”