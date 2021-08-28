DeMarcus Ware Inducted into Texas Sports HOF

WACO, TX — Former Dallas Cowboy, DeMarcus Ware, was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame today. Ware still owns the all-time career sack record in Dallas with 117, and after Dallas, he went to Denver, and helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl. Ware talked about what fueled him to reach his peak in football.

“I think it was putting myself second to make someone else feel first, to create monumental change,” DeMarcus Ware said. “And then goes to my family, I mean, my wife right there and my son and daughter, I go back and I look it’s almost like I’m looking at them on the sideline. I’m still playing a game right now, but I see them looking at me and I’m performing and performing and I’m doing the best that I can, sitting up here speaking, and on the football field I did the same thing.”