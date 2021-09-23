Kellen Moore’s Evolution From a Player to the Cowboy’s OC

WACO, TX — In the Cowboy’s first two games, their offensive scheme was very different. Against the Bucs, Dak Prescott threw the ball 59 times, while their offense put up just 60 rushing yards. Week two, Dallas rushed for 198 yards against the Chargers, while Prescott had 27 pass attempts, and it’s no surprise, given Kellen Moore’s background.

Every stop along the way, every person you meet, you’re going to take something from them,” Kellen Moore said. “I had Jim Schwartz and Jim Caldwell in Detroit as a player took playing from those guys. They were very different coaches, very different approaches.”