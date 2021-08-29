Playing for the Cowboys Helped DeMarcus Ware win Super Bowl 50 in Denver

WACO, TX — Former Dallas linebacker, DeMarcus Ware, was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame yesterday. Ware talked about what he learned from the Cowboys, as he transition to the Broncos, helping them win Super Bowl 50, and he used a philosophy that players are either chiefs or indians.

“There was a lot of chiefs when I played with the Dallas Cowboys, and you got to have the Indians to glue everything together,” DeMarcus Ware said. “We didn’t have enough of those, so that being the chief with the Dallas Cowboys, been a captain for them, and now going to a team where they were a lot of Indians, I mean a lot of young kids, I was the chief. When I figured out that if I can lead these guys to be the best that they can be, it’s going to make me better and it’s going to make the team better. It was just an amazing thing to see how one guy can electrify 90 guys to win a championship. And that’s what we did at Super Bowl 50.”