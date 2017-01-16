Resale ticket prices for Super Bowl drop after Cowboys lose to Packers

Resale ticket prices for the Super Bowl dropped right after the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers, 34-31 on Sunday.
According to ESPN, StubHub reported the cheapest Super Bowl LI ticket was running at $4,195, before the NFC Divisional playoff. Following the Cowboys loss to the Packers, the price decreased 20 percent to $3,349.
The national sports media outlet reports ticket brokers were benefiting from the speculation of the Cowboys making their first Super Bowl appearance in more than two decades, especially with the game being held in nearby Houston.
Only four teams remain in the race to to the Super Bowl. The New England Patriots will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC Championship, while the Green Bay Packers will face the Atlanta Falcons for the NFC title.
The winners of the those matchups will go head-to-head in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5.
