Seasoned NFL Veterans Appreciate Cowboys’ DC Quinn

WACO, TX — From the NFL draft alone, the Cowboys improved on defense, but the real difference maker is defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. From rookies to seasoned veterans, the Cowboys recognize Quinn’s ability to get the most out of his players.

“I mean, he’s very detailed with teaching us up front,” Carlos Watkins said. “You know, it’s like small things that could be, you know, in at one end up being big for us. You know, we can make the play by just knowing, you know, this little thing he taught us. But I mean, he’s very detailed in his culture. And he pushes us as well, and very truthful with us up front and honest, as you know. So we all get a little chest sometimes but it’s for the right reasons, we work every day and do what he says.”