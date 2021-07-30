The Latest on Dak Prescott’s Shoulder Strain

WACO, TX — Dak Prescott’s MRI revealed he has a sprained shoulder on his throwing arm, but it is not considered serious. For precautionary measures, Prescott is currently not throwing at training camp, but is still participating in every way possible. He told the media on Friday, that his shoulder sprain probably happened, because he didn’t warm up properly.

“Obviously a little bummed about it, but I’m still being active,” Dak Prescott said. “I’m still seeing the defense, still being a part of everything. So, it’s not like obviously anything that the ankle was. And I know I’ll be fine. I know I’m doing the treatment just came from that, doing everything necessary to make sure that I’ll be I’ll be just fine. So, I’m not worried about that. And it’s not anything I worry about lingering or causing problems. So not even near the same aspect of the ankle deal and the time that I had to take from that.”