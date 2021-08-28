Zeke Looks Forward to Dak Being Back

WACO, TX — Dak Prescott and Zeke Elliot are not playing in the Cowboys’ final preseason game against the Jaguars. However, Prescott has been cleared to practice competitively for a few days now, and is right on schedule to play week one against Tampa Bay.

“I’m sure he’d rather not have to take those steps and just be out there,” Zeke Elliot said. “And, you know, getting the whole camp. But I mean, he’s a grinder. He’s a true pro, just the amount of work he puts in just to get back to where he is off the ankle and back to, you know, off the straight muscle. So, I mean, it’s a true testament to the leader and the player he is and I’m excited to get him back.”