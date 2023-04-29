KANSAS CITY, MO (FOX 44) — The final day of the NFL Draft concluded and many former Central Texas standouts found their new homes in the league.

The first to start day three came from Aggieland with Aggie Antonio Johnson being selected in the fifth round by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 160th overall pick.

Next came the Midway High School and TCU product, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. He’ll be heading to the west coast to join the Rams after Los Angeles selected him in the sixth round with the 182nd overall pick.

The final domino then fell in the seventh round for the Texas A&M Aggie hopefuls with safety Jaylon Jones going to Indianapolis with the 221st overall selection.

A few also signed with teams after the 2023 NFL Draft concluded as well: