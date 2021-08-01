QB Tyrod Taylor Takes Over in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — With quarterback Deshaun Watson relegated to little more than a spectator so far in Houston Texans camp, Tyrod Taylor has been running the offense and asserting himself as the team’s leader. Though general manager Nick Caserio and new coach David Culley won’t say that they’re planning to start Taylor this season, everything that’s happened in practices this week has shown that they expect Taylor to replace Watson. Watson requested a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits in March alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them.