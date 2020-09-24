Watt Brothers Become Second Trio to Compete in The Same NFL Game

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for their first 3-0 start since 2010 when they host winless Houston.

The Steelers have played solidly through two weeks behind the steady hand of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a defense that’s already had 10 sacks.

The Texans opened the season with double-digit losses to Baltimore and Kansas City. The challenge figures to be just as difficult in a stadium where Houston has won just once.

The game will feature a family reunion for the Watt family. Defensive end J.J. Watt stars for the Texans while linebacker T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt suit up for the Steelers.

