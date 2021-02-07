Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers Beat Chiefs 31-9

by: Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, with member of his family, holds the Super Bowl trophy as he celebrates the team’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady made his seventh Super Bowl title look familiar – despite moving south to a new team and conference during a pandemic. Brady threw two touchdown passes to old friend Rob Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday. The Buccaneers (15-5) won their second NFL title and first in 18 years while becoming the first team to play the big game at home, capping an unusual and challenging season played through the novel coronavirus.

