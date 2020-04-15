WSJ: Chiefs Victory Slowed COVID-19 Spread in San Francisco

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 sinking San Francisco’s chance at a sixth Super Bowl Title, but in the process could have saved lives in San Fran, according to a new article in the Wall Street Journal.
The article says Coronavirus had already made it’s way to the city and there was a case of community spread in a neighboring county, so a 49ers Super Bowl Parade could have had devastating effects for the city.
