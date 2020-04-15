WSJ: Chiefs Victory Slowed COVID-19 Spread in San Francisco

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes hoists the trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54 sinking San Francisco’s chance at a sixth Super Bowl Title, but in the process could have saved lives in San Fran, according to a new article in the Wall Street Journal.

The article says Coronavirus had already made it’s way to the city and there was a case of community spread in a neighboring county, so a 49ers Super Bowl Parade could have had devastating effects for the city.

