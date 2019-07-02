Nohely Mendoza joined KWKT in June, 2017 as a Reporter and 5:30 PM Producer.

She began her career in 2013 covering national and international news as a Lead Producer/ Reporter at One America News Network in San Diego, CA. Three years later she packed her bags and moved to Temple, TX where she Produced and Reported during the Texas Today morning show at KCEN-TV. She worked there for a year before landing at FOX 44.

Nohely was born and raised in San Diego, CA. She attended San Diego State University and holds a degree in Journalism and Media Studies with a minor in Television, Film and New Media.

She lives in Temple with her husband Kevin and their adorable rescue puppy Bruno.

Nohely is thrilled to be in Central Texas and looks forward to sharing your stories.

