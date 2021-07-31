Former Baylor Track Star, Trayvon Bromwell, Will Compete for Gold Medal in 100

Trayvon Bromell, of the United States, runs in his heat of the men’s 100-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

TOKYO (AP) — There will be a new fastest man of the Olympics crowned Sunday when the 100-meter dash is run without Usain Bolt in the finals for the first time since 2008.

The favorite to claim the gold is American sprinter Trayvon Bromell, a 26-year-old from St. Petersburg, Florida. The race is the marquee event of the Olympics and closes out a busy night at Olympic Stadium.

Newly minted Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee will be looking to add to her medal haul in the uneven bars final, while Americans Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are medal threats in the vault finals.

Here are some things to watch (all times Eastern):

TRACK & FIELD

There will be a new gold medalist in the marquee race of the Olympics and it just might be an American who takes over the spot left open by Usain Bolt’s retirement.

Bolt won three consecutive golds in the men’s 100-meter dash but he’s now moved on in his life and there’s an opening for a new star. Trayvon Bromell doesn’t have the same swagger as Bolt, but he does have speed.

The 26-year-old from Florida is an unassuming sprinter in a showman’s event. Bromell is the favorite in Sunday’s gold medal race. He’ll be challenged by teammate Ronnie Baker, Andre De Grasse of Canada and Akani Simbine of South Africa.

Bromell won U.S. Olympic trials and also has the top time of 2021, at 9.77 seconds. The sports books believe Bromell will win and he’s the even-money favorite for the gold.

Olympic Stadium will be the centerpiece of Sunday night’s Tokyo Games coverage, with medals also set to be handed out in the women’s 100-meter hurdles and the men’s long jump. NBC’s primetime coverage begins at 7 p.m. and will also feature the women’s springboard final in diving and an elimination match in women’s beach volleyball.