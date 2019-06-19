Pain Stops Here

As pain specialists we understand the tremendous impact pain has on a persons’ quality of life.  We care for thousands who suffer from chronic pain and we experience firsthand how recent regulations are affecting pain patients and the physicians that care for them. The tragedy of hundreds, even thousands, of drug overdose deaths has understandably taken precedence in the news media.  Governments and other agencies have responded to the crisis, but some of the actions taken are highly unlikely to solve the problem of overdoses and needless deaths; meanwhile, they make life very difficult for individuals with chronic pain and for the physicians looking after them. 

We fully support the fight against the opioid epidemic as it applies to fighting addiction but not when it hinders patient care. 

The arena of Pain Management and how patients are treated is changing so rapidly, making it impossible for most providers and patients to keep up with.  Many providers have stopped prescribing pain medications altogether and many pain patients are looking for answers.   There has not been enough education about these changes provided to patients, providers or the public.  As pain specialists, it is our duty to stay up to date on current changes in order to be able to deliver quality care.  We want to do our part, within our specialty, to combat the opioid epidemic and to provide answers for pain patients. 

We launched the #PainStopsHere Campaign to provide education and resources to healthcare providers, patients, and our community.  We also want to bring awareness to chronic pain  We want to help stop the pain, pain caused by addiction and drug abuse AND the physical pain experienced by over 100 million Americans every year.

Share Your Story

National Take-Back Initiative Collection(s) Sites

For the first time, the locations will also be accepting vaping products in the take-back program.

Below is a list of the Drug Take Back locations near our clinics.  You can search for a location by going to the below site.

Take Back Day: Saturday, October 26, 2019, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

WOODWAY PUBLIC SAFETY DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
WACO POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
HEWITT POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
BAYLOR POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
LORENA POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
ROBINSON POLICE DEPARTMENT

LT TRACY O’CON		 Map
LACY LAKEVIEW POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
BELLMEAD POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
TEMPLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
WHITNEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
HILLSBORO POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
CORYELL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
 		 Map
GATESVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
NOLANVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
HARKER HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
MILFORD PD
 		 Map
MAYPEARL PD
 		 Map
ITALY PD
 		 Map
BURLESON PD
WAL-MART		 Map
KILLEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
CLEBURNE PD
 		 Map
TAYLOR POLICE DEPARTMENT
 
SHANNON MARTIN		 Map
COPPERAS COVE POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
MANSFIELD PD
MANSFIELD PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING		 Map
MIDLOTHIAN PD
ACE HARDWARE 
PARKING LOT		 Map
DEA SPONSORED
LEGACY HILLS PARK PAVILLION 
SUN CITY CENTER		 Map
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
 
INNER LOOP FACILITIES		 Map
ARLINGTON PD

SOUTH DISTRICT		 Map
ARLINGTON PD
WALGREEN’S PHARMACY		 Map
CROWLEY PD
 		 Map
ELLIS COUNTY SO
COLEMAN JR. HIGH 
PARKING LOT		 Map
RICE POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
CORSICANA ISD POLICE DEPT.
FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH 
CHURCH PARKING		 Map
FORT WORTH PD
WAL-MART 
PARKING LOT		 Map
TARRANT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
TARRANT COUNTY CORRECTIONS CENTER 
MAIN LOBBY		 Map
PANTEGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
HALTOM CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
FORT WORTH PD
WAL-MART 
PARKING LOT		 Map
FORT WORTH PD
WALGREENS		 Map
LAMPASAS POLICE DEPARTMENT

WALMART PARKING LOT		 Map
RICHLAND HILLS PD
 		 Map
ELGIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
CEDAR HILL PD
WALGREENS		 Map
WATAUGA PD
 		 Map
ARLINGTON PD

EAST DISTRICT		 Map
GRAND PRAIRIE POLICE DEPT.
 		 Map
ROUND ROCK POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
ARLINGTON PD

NORTH DISTRICT		 Map
FORT WORTH PD
NORTHWEST DIVISION		 Map
KELLER POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
FORT WORTH PD
NORTH DIVISION		 Map
FORT WORTH PD
RIDGMAR MALL 
NORTH PARKING LOT BY DILLARD’S		 Map
OVILLA POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
RED OAK PD
 		 Map
BEDFORD PD
BEDFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT		 Map
PFLUGERVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
 
SHANNON MARTIN		 Map
HOOD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
HOOD COUNTY EMERGENCY OPERATIONS CENTER		 Map
DESOTO POLICE DEPARTMENT

FRONT PARKING AREA		 Map
DUNCANVILLE PD
 		 Map
COLLEYVILLE PD
COLLEYVILLE SENIOR CENTER		 Map
BLUE MOUND POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
PALMER POLICE DEPARTMENT
PALMER CITY HALL		 Map
ELLIS COUNTY CONSTABLE’S OFFICE PCT ONE
ENNIS ISD ADMINISTRATION BUILDING		 Map
BASTROP COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE/BASTROP PD
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY		 Map
MANOR POLICE DEPARTMENT

SHANNON MARTIN		 Map
METHODIST HEALTH SYSTEM POLICE DEPARTMENT
CHARLTON METHODIST		 Map
SOUTHLAKE PD
 		 Map
WHITE SETTLEMENT PD
WHITE SETTLEMENT SENIOR SERVICES CTR		 Map
TARRANT COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
TCSO NORTH PATROL		 Map
DUBLIN POLCE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
ALEDO ISD PD
VANDAGRIFF ELEMENTARY SCHOOL		 Map
SAGINAW POLICE DEPARTMENT
SAGINAW FIRE DEPARTMENT #1		 Map
IRVING POLICE DEPT
CRIMINAL JUSTICE CENTER		 Map
GRAPEVINE POLICE DEPT

FRONT PARKING LOT		 Map
DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT
KIEST PARK RECREATION CENTER		 Map
CEDAR PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
TRAVIS COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 2
 		 Map
FERRIS POLICE DEPARTMENT
GAZEBO ON THE TOWN SQUARE		 Map
DEA SPONSORED
GREAT HILLS BAPTIST CHURCH		 Map
IRVING POLICE DEPT
IRVING POLICE NORTH STATION 
PARKING LOT		 Map
LEANDER POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
METHODIST HEALTH SYSTEM POLICE DEPARTMENT
METHODIST DALLAS		 Map
STEPHENVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
TANGLEWOOD PHARMACY		 Map
STEPHENVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
 		 Map
COPPELL POLICE DEPT
 		 Map
DALLAS COUNTY HOSP DIST PD
ANDERSON CLINIC BUILDING		 Map
DALLAS ISD POLICE DEPARTMENT
BOOKER T. WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL		 Map
TRAVIS COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 1
 		 Map
DALLAS POLICE DEPARTMENT
OAK LAWN BRANCH LIBRARY		 Map
BRAZOS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY SERVICES BUILDING		 Map
AZLE PD
 		 Map
EARTH CO SHERIFF’S DEPT.
BLUFF DALE UMC		 Map
DALLAS ISD POLICE DEPARTMENT
THOMAS JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL		 Map
BURNET COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
 		 Map
HIGHLAND PARK DEPT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
 		 Map
UNIVERSITY PARK POLICE DEPT
 		 Map
SEAGOVILLE PD
WALMART		 Map
TRAVIS COUNTY CONSTABLE – PRECINCT 5
 		 Map
WEATHERFORD POLICE DEPARTMENT
WEATHERFORD NINTH GRADE CENTER		 Map
CARROLLTON PD
 		 Map
If you do not find a collection site near you, please check back frequently, new sites are added every day.

Pain Stops Here Now Serving Waco – Temple – Killeen – Abilene

7030 New Sanger Rd Suite 204
Waco, TX 76712
(254) 245-9175

5244 S 31st St.
Temple, TX 76502
(254) 245-9175

3800 S. W.S. Young, Suite 201.
Killeen, TX 76542
(254) 245-9175

