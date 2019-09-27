Skip to content
KWKT - FOX 44
Waco/Mcgregor
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National & World News
Washington-DC
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Health News
Business News
Weird News
Entertainment News
Political News
BorderReport.com
Border Report Tour
Report It
Top Stories
N. Korea to Trump: Make ‘bold decision’ to revive diplomacy
Top Stories
German pushback on Trump claim it does little for Ukraine
Protesters in Haiti burn businesses in push to oust leader
Hundreds of boys, men freed from torture building in Nigeria
Indian PM dodges mention at UN of disputed region of Kashmir
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Tracker
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
High School Sports
Baylor
Mary Hardin Baylor
Texas A&M
Big 12
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL Silver Star Nation
NFL Houston Texans
Texas Rangers MLB Texas
Houston Astros MLB Houston
Top Stories
The Latest: Pacers’ Oladipo still unsure when he’ll return
Top Stories
No. 23 Texas A&M, Arkansas very different with same record
Connecticut Sun relish role of underdog in WNBA Finals
Antonio Brown says he’s not quite ready for retirement
IOC president promises ‘fresh look’ at Russian doping
Living Local
The Mel Robbins Show
Contests
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
ProFootball Challenge
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Empower Your Future
Auto Racing Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
App
TV Schedule
Calendar
Livestream
Report It
Features
Buy Local
Pain Stops Here
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Search
Search
Search
Play of the Week
Brought to you by Waco Mattress
Week 4 Play of The Week: Malik Ford, Robinson
Play of the Week: Jared Moore to Xavier Harris, Hail Mary
Play of The Week: Week One
Play Of The Week, Week 11: Webb to Estell
Play of The Week: Claude Williams
Play of The Week: Tiji Paul Interception
Play of The Week: Taequan Tyler One-Handed Touchdown Grab
Play of The Week: Week Seven
Play of The Week: Week Six
Friday Night Fever Scoreboard
Trending now
Large crane fire near BS&W Hillcrest causes power outages
Texas plant has same pain-relieving properties as opioids
Global walkout event happening tomorrow in Waco
Three to See: September 27th-29th
Woman charged in storage unit theft ring
Upcoming Events
Enter to Win our Contests
Win a trip to NY City to see Mel Robbins LIVE
Bull Dog Auto Detailing No Bull Just Doggone Clean Sweepstakes
Empower Your Future
Pro Football Challenge
HobbyTown Time to Play Giveaway
Sharkey’s Cuts for Kids
Auto Racing Challenge
More Contests
KWKT FOX 44
Stay Connected
KWKT Fox44 on Facebook
KWKT Fox44 on Twitter
KYLE Y28 on Facebook
BRPRoud iPhone App
BRPRoud Android App