HOUSTON (KXAN) — Friends, family, and top leaders gathered for an intimate funeral service in President George H.W. Bush’s Houston church. Shuttles transported them from Second Baptist Church to St. Martin’s Episcopal Church early Thursday morning.

Lynn Hughes, who met Bush when he was 23 years old, viewed the 41st president as a mentor and a friend. He attended the private service with his wife. Bush’s guidance was critical in shaping his future. He volunteered for all of Bush’s campaigns.