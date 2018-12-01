LBJ’s daughter remembers George H.W. Bush

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Few people know what it’s like to be a member of the First Family. The Bush family showed America and the world there is strength in numbers. With dozens of family members, the Bush Dynasty will be well-remembered, even after the death of George H.W. Bush on Nov. 30 at age 94 and Barbara Bush’s passing in April at 91.

Former First Daughter Luci Baines Johnson can relate. Her father, President Lyndon Baines Johnson, was known for signing several key pieces of legislation into law related to voting rights, fair housing and civil rights in the 1960s. Luci Baines Johnson continues to carry on the legacy of her famous father by working for equality for all people, which is something she consistently saw in the Bush family.

“The example of public service that both President Bushes and all of their family have given to our country really makes your spirits soar,” Johnson said at an event in May. “They are folks who believe also that to whom much is given, much more is expected, and they are non-stop givers.”

“Former first families have a very tight-knit community, because we have an appreciation for what it takes to serve,” Johnson shared.

George and Barbara Bush were married for 73 years before her death.

“Boy, did he marry well,” Johnson quipped.

She said generations of the Bush family, including Bush 41 and his father, Prescott Bush – a former U.S. Senator from Connecticut – were “close friends of generations of Johnsons.”

“We admire them, and we love them, we are grateful for them, and we’re praying for them,” she added.