Project Road block

Help Keep Our Roads Safe This Holiday Season

About Project Roadblock

Project Roadblock is a multiplatform drunk driving prevention campaign exclusive to local broadcast television stations and is the largest annual station-supported initiative of a single PSA campaign. Sponsored by TVB, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Ad Council, Project Roadblock highlights the dangers of drinking and driving, subsequently motivating men 21-34 years old to stop driving ‘buzzed.’

KWKT-TV (FOX), and KYLE-TV (MyNetwork) along with Nexstar Media Group’s support of Project Roadblock not only display their commitment to the safety of their communities but also demonstrate broadcasters’ power to influence, persuade, and affect social behavior. Every local broadcast TV station is encouraged to join Project Roadblock.

Now in its 20th year, Project Roadblock continues to prove its ability to inspire change, create impact, and save lives. Even with these monumental efforts, there is still work to be done. In 2021 there were over 13,000 fatalities involving alcohol-impaired driving, or roughly one fatality every 39 minutes. Your support of Project Roadblock raises awareness of this important issue, as we strive to put the brakes on drunk driving.

Every Day about 37 people in the United States die from drunk-driving crashes.

In 2021 drunk driving caused 13,384 deaths.

in 2021 one alcohol-related death occurs every 39 minutes, according to the NHTSA.

In a recent year, more than 230 children were killed in drunk-driving crashes, the NHTSA reports.

On average, a drunk driver will drive 80 times under the influence before their first arrest.

About 31% of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers (with BACs of .08 g/dL or higher).

Traffic Fatalities In Texas

In 2021 there were 13,384 fatalities in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes totaling 31% of all traffic fatalities.

According to NHTSA data, 55% of drunk driving fatalities occurred in 10 states in 2021.

Top 10 NHTSA 2021 Alcohol-Impaired Traffic Fatalities by State

Texas: 1,906 California: 1,370 Florida: 1,019 Ohio: 531 North Carolina: 466 Illinois: 461 Arizona: 421 South Carolina: 401 Georgia: 391 New York: 388

#BuzzedDriving is #DrunkDriving