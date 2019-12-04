Help Keep Our Roads Safe This Holiday Season

Now in its 16th year, Project Roadblock is a multiplatform drunk driving prevention campaign exclusive to local broadcast television stations and is the largest annual station-supported initiative of a single PSA campaign.

Sponsored by TVB, NHTSA, and the Ad Council, Project Roadblock continues to demonstrate local broadcast television’s power to influence, persuade and affect social behavior, as well as TV broadcasters’ commitment to the safety of their communities.

Project Roadblock has proven its ability to inspire change, create impact, and save lives. In fact, through the continued support of Project Roadblock and in combination with other drinking and driving prevention efforts, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities have decreased 25% from 14,409 in 2004 to 10,874 in 2017. With your help, this upcoming December, the road to safety continues.