Remarkable Women of Central Texas 2024
Central Texas Finalist
Marissa Maguire
McGregor
Marissa was given the opportunity to work for the McGregor Chamber of Commerce. In just one year, she created small business networks and a marketing education program for many micro businesses. Read More…
Jacqueline Warnel
Bosqueville
Working as a full-time HR Director at St. Anthony’s Care Center where she started as a receptionist, can be demanding. However, she never misses an event for her children or showing up in the lives of others when needed. Read More…
Dr. Leigh Anne Green
Waco
Throughout the years, Dr. Green has taken part in several mission trips, including one in Honduras. She treasures the opportunity to provide eye care for those less fortunate. Read More…
Meanwhile, meet some of these Remarkable Women and hear their stories.