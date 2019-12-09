Remarkable Women of Central Texas 2024

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and quality of life.

There are so many inspiring women in Texas, women who are leaders, teachers, mothers, daughters, sisters, mentors, and friends. Women who inspire, lead, and forge the way for other women. It is not just about one day or month it is about what they do, day in and day out.

FOX44 wants to recognize the great contributions that these women have made to our nation and local communities. Throughout Women’s History Month, FOX44 will highlight four local women, nominated by her peers, friends, and community, who will be considered for Nexstar’s nationwide 2024 Woman of the Year Award. The national winner will be named in April 2024

Past nominees and winners

asew 

Central Texas Finalist

Marissa Maguire

McGregor

Marissa was given the opportunity to work for the McGregor Chamber of Commerce. In just one year, she created small business networks and a marketing education program for many micro businesses. Read More…

Jacqueline Warnel

Bosqueville

Working as a full-time HR Director at St. Anthony’s Care Center where she started as a receptionist, can be demanding. However, she never misses an event for her children or showing up in the lives of others when needed. Read More…

Dr. Leigh Anne Green

Waco

Throughout the years, Dr. Green has taken part in several mission trips, including one in Honduras. She treasures the opportunity to provide eye care for those less fortunate. Read More…

Meanwhile, meet some of these Remarkable Women and hear their stories.

Women's History

View All Womens History
View All Remarkable Women

Central Texas Events

Stay Connected