What are the 10 most popular Laneige products on Sephora?

Whether you’re searching for makeup, skincare products or shampoo, Sephora has just about every beauty and self-care item imaginable from many of the top brands worldwide. One of those is Laneige, an in-demand K-beauty brand with a primary focus on skin care with intense hydration.

Sephora offers many sizes and shades of Laneige products, including the bestselling Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask. It’s one of the 10 most popular Laneige products on Sephora.

What to know before you buy Laneige products on Sephora

What Laneige is

Laneige has been around since 1994, when the AmorePacific group created it. It’s a Korean Beauty brand, or K-beauty, based in South Korea.

What water science complexes are

After scanning the Laneige products at Sephora, you’ll notice a common theme — hydration. Laneige has a team of hydration experts who have spent over 25 years studying the secret to great skin and developing advanced water complexes that are utilized in all of their products.

There are three main water complexes used in Laneige products.

Hydro-ionized mineral water helps skin look more smooth and toned with stabilized minerals, including magnesium, zinc and manganese.

helps skin look more smooth and toned with stabilized minerals, including magnesium, zinc and manganese. Green mineral water is ocean brewed with nutrient-rich vegetable extracts from Brussels sprouts, artichokes and lima beans to provide intense hydration.

is ocean brewed with nutrient-rich vegetable extracts from Brussels sprouts, artichokes and lima beans to provide intense hydration. White leaf tea water focuses on strengthening the skin’s moisture barrier using a cold-brew process.

The secret to great skin

Whether you have dry, oily or dull skin, Laneige believes the secret to great skin is hydration. Although those with oily skin are often told not to use products with hydration, their issue might be that their skin is creating excess oil because it’s dehydrated. And it’s not really a secret that dry skin needs extra hydration. So most Laneige products are recommended for all skin types.

Types of Laneige products

Here are the most common types of Laneige products.

Lip care

Some of the most popular Laneige products are lip care, from its glowy balm to its sleeping masks. Because lips don’t have as many layers as the rest of our skin and are often the first part of our face the sun hits, they quickly become dry and chapped and need a little more care.

Moisturizer

While all of Laneige’s products offer hydration, one of the best ways to receive that hydration is in a moisturizer. A few moisturizer products include thick moisture cream, lightweight toner and vitamin C cream.

Cleanser

Laneige offers many cleansing products, including cleansing water and oil cleanser. Double cleansing is a method made popular in Korea, where you cleanse your face with an oil-based cleanser first to remove sunscreen and makeup, followed by a hydrating cleanser to remove leftover dirt.

Sunscreen

No daytime skincare regimen is complete without proper sun protection. The sun can cause dark spots, wrinkles and many other issues.

Most popular Laneige products on Sephora

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

This lip balm features a high-shine finish and comes in four shades, including the cult-favorite gummy bear. Formulated with murumuru and shea butters, it also provides powerful hydration and is pocket-sized to apply on all your adventures throughout the day.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Those who love their glowy balm for daytime but are seeking even more hydration and repair for nighttime will appreciate this leave-on sleeping lip mask. Its moisture wrap technology and berry mix complex formula lock in moisture and deliver powerful vitamin C and antioxidants.

Laneige Lip Treatment Balm

Coconut oil, peptide and adenosine deeply moisturize lips and help to visibly smooth and firm wrinkles. This pearlescent treatment balm also delivers a cooling sensation and makes lips look fuller. Fans also love the applicator stored in the lid.

Laneige Water Sleeping Mask With Squalane

Laneige is known for its variety of masks, and this best-selling water sleeping mask is a top choice for dry skin. It’s formulated with hydrating squalane, which mimics the skin’s natural lipids to provide intense moisture, and a probiotic-derived complex to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier and add a visible glow and brightness.

Laneige Hypoallergenic Cica Sleeping Mask

This overnight mask is specifically formulated for those who struggle with dryness or redness, which features Laneige’s proprietary forest yeast extract to provide deeper moisture than other traditional Cica products. It also soothes stressed skin and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier.

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum

Providing benefits of both a skin care and makeup product, this serum is used in place of a primer. It keeps oil in check to help makeup last longer, smooths skin’s appearance, adds a translucent glow and locks in moisture with ceramide hydration.

Laneige Hydration To-Go Kit

Those searching for a moisturizing experience will love this kit that includes five travel-sized items to leave skin looking fresh and fabulous. The Water Bank Moisture Cream alone is formulated with mineral-rich vegetable extracts from Brussels sprouts, artichokes and lima beans. Not only does it provide hydration, but this cream is also packed with antioxidants to strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier.

Laneige Cream Skin Toner And Moisturizer

Drying, alcohol-filled toners are out, and moisturizing toners are in. This formula is free of mineral oil and potentially harmful parabens and phthalates, and is ideal for all skin types. Using Laneige’s cream blending technology, this toner contains the same amount of moisture as a jar of cream without the heavy texture.

Laneige Radian-C Cream With Vitamin C

Formulated with 8.5% of a potent and stable vitamin C derivative, this moisturizer targets dark spots to visibly brighten. Plus, it also contains vitamin E that works to boost vitamin C’s antioxidant effects.

Laneige Hydro UV Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50+

With SPF 50+, this sunscreen contains enough sun protection to wear every day with proper reapplication. It’s lightweight and hypoallergenic, making it suitable for all skin types. It also contains Centella asiatica and hydro-ionized mineral water to deliver hydration and soothe the skin.

