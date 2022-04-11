What are the best sheet masks at Sephora?

Just about every self-care checklist will suggest treating yourself to a sheet mask — and with good reason. Not only are sheet masks great at delivering nourishing skin care ingredients, but they also give you an excuse to relax.

Whether you struggle with acne, redness or dry skin, there’s a sheet mask for you. If you’re looking to find a popular option, cosmetics retailer Sephora carries a range of sheet masks beloved by customers and beauty experts alike for their nourishing ingredients and excellent results.

Sheet masks vs. clay masks

Sheet masks have been gaining in popularity in Western markets for a few years now, but they’ve been a staple in Korean beauty regimens for much longer. Unlike wash-off facial masks, which usually consist of a clay base, sheet masks are made from fabric, paper or gel that’s been saturated with skin care ingredients. The sheet fibers give your skin a chance to absorb the essence’s beneficial ingredients without the dried-out feeling that can come from clay masks, and there’s no rinsing necessary. While both kinds of masks offer several benefits, sheet masks tend to focus on hydration while clay masks are better for decongesting skin.

How to use sheet masks

To use a sheet mask effectively, start by cleansing your face. You may wish to steam your face with a hot washcloth or facial steamer to open up your pores. This helps your skin absorb the mask’s essence. Wear the mask for the recommended amount of time, then gently massage the leftover essence into your skin. Treat your neck and décolleté as well: if there’s any essence left in the mask’s packaging, massage that in, too. Sheet masks with acne-fighting or exfoliating ingredients are recommended for use once a week, while gentler, hydrating masks can be used more often.

Sheet mask benefits

Almost any skin care concern can be addressed with a sheet mask. Here are some of the key ingredients to look for if you’re shopping for a specific type of sheet mask:

Exfoliating sheet masks may contain fruit enzymes (like pineapple or papaya) or retinol.

sheet masks may contain fruit enzymes (like pineapple or papaya) or retinol. Hydrating sheet masks may contain hyaluronic acid, snail jelly, honey or coconut water.

sheet masks may contain hyaluronic acid, snail jelly, honey or coconut water. Brightening sheet masks may contain licorice root extract, pearl extract or vitamin C.

sheet masks may contain licorice root extract, pearl extract or vitamin C. Soothing sheet masks may contain green tea extract, aloe vera or chamomile.

sheet masks may contain green tea extract, aloe vera or chamomile. Acne and blemish-clearing masks may contain salicylic acid, tea tree oil or charcoal.

masks may contain salicylic acid, tea tree oil or charcoal. Redness-reducing masks may contain niacinamide or tiger grass.

The most popular sheet masks from Sephora

Sephora Collection Clean Face Mask

These affordable masks make great spa-night treats or gifts, and they cover a variety of skin concerns like soothing, exfoliating, mattifying and toning. Biodegradable eucalyptus fibers carry essences formulated with plant extracts like matcha, grapefruit and coconut. The masks are cruelty-free, but not everyone is a fan of the added fragrance.

Sold by Sephora

Glamglow Bubblesheet Oxygenating Deep-Cleanse Mask

Formulated with bamboo charcoal and green tea, this foaming mask bubbles up to help clear out pores and clean away dirt and buildup. It can be drying, so it’s recommended for those with oily skin. Use it as a weekly detox by wearing the mask for just three minutes, then using the charcoal sheet as an exfoliating washcloth while you rinse off.

Sold by Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Cryo Rubber Masks

This two-step mask comes with an ampoule of gel-like serum, which is applied to the two-part rubber sheet mask that’s made from natural clay and algae. Leave the mask on for 30-40 minutes while the rubber prevents ingredients from evaporating, leaving skin soothed, brightened and moisturized. The masks are available for four different skin concerns.

Sold by Sephora

Sephora Collection Clean Foot Mask

Sheet masks aren’t just for your face! Treat your feet with this foot mask. It’s cruelty-free and available in two formulas, one for refreshing feet and one for nourishing dry skin. Just wrap up your clean feet in the masks and leave on for 20 minutes, then massage in the essence.

Sold by Sephora

JLo Beauty That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask

Sold individually or in a set of three, this two-piece mask is engineered to wrap around your ears, gripping your face for targeted treatment. It’s saturated with one ounce of the brand’s Glow serum, which can help minimize the look of pores and fine lines, brighten your complexion and boost radiance. Wear this cruelty-free mask for 10 minutes up to twice a week.

Sold by Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin Facial Barrier Mask

This mask is formulated to combat dryness and support the skin barrier. Whether you have dry, oily, combination or sensitive skin, this mask can hydrate without increasing oil production or irritating your skin. It’s made from biodegradable bamboo cellulose. Users recommend treating the creamy essence like a sleep mask so you can wake up to smoother, hydrated skin.

Sold by Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth 24-Karat Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm

Give your under-eye area special attention with these luxurious under-eye masks. They’re formulated with hydrolyzed collagen, caffeine and 24K and colloidal gold to firm, brighten, depuff and smooth the skin under your eyes. The jar contains 30 pairs of eye gels, which are worn for 10-15 minutes at a time.

Sold by Sephora

Sephora Collection After-Sun Mask

This two-piece mask can help both your face and chest recover from a day at the beach with its cooling, hydrating formula. It’s great for mitigating sunburn thanks to watermelon extract, and it can even extend the look of a suntan. Apply both pieces to your face and décolleté and leave on for 15 minutes.

Sold by Sephora

SK-II Pitera Facial Treatment Mask

For a spa-quality treatment, these masks are a luxurious way to improve skin’s elasticity and texture. The fragrance-free formula contains a powerful dose of Pitera, the brand’s exclusive essence, which is packed with vitamins, minerals and amino acids to encourage cell renewal. The masks come in a set of six or 10 and can be used once or twice a week for 10-15 minutes.

Sold by Sephora

