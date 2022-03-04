Which 50-amp RV plug is best?

Depending on the type of RV you have and availability at your campsite, you may find yourself with the wrong setup for shore power. Luckily, if you have a 50-amp RV plug, you can make sure you get power at any site, regardless of whether it offers 50- or 30-amp options. For a simple plug, you can keep with you at all times, consider the RVGUARD 50 Amp to 30 Amp RV Adapter Cord.

What to know before you buy a 50-amp RV plug

What power source does your RV have?

It may seem obvious, but make sure your RV has a 50-amp power source before buying an adapter. Smaller rigs often have a 30-amp power source instead, where you’ll need a different, 30-amp to 50-amp adapter instead.

Where are you camping?

An RV plug is always good to have in your rig in case you need it. However, if you exclusively camp off the grid, it won’t come in handy very often for you. Most major campgrounds have 50- and 30-amp shore power, so you’ll need this in a limited capacity at best. If you don’t like to plan too far ahead, an RV plug is a handy tool to keep with you. If that’s your situation, make sure you get a durable one that can last for the long term.

What do you need to run power to?

If you have minimal electricity needs, you may be able to fulfill them through your 12-volt power source or a generator. Now, a 12-volt power source isn’t the most substantial option, and a generator is usually best as a backup, so plan accordingly. If you only have small power needs, you may be able to save some money through primitive camping and foregoing shore power. If you have more significant power needs, you’ll want to make sure you keep a plug just in case,

What to look for in a quality 50-amp RV plug

Angled plug

An angled or “dogbone” plug is your best choice. If you have a straight plug, stress can wear it down over time and cause premature failure in the unit. A dogbone plug is at a 90-degree angle and takes the pressure off the plug for better long-term use.

Ergonomic handle

Attaching your plug to and removing it from shore power can occasionally be a bit of a pain. Having an ergonomic handle attached to the plug allows you to keep a more neutral grip when removing the plug, making it easier for you and for the handle.

Durability

You want this to last without fraying. A heavy-duty sleeve that’s flame-retardant and weatherproof is your best choice for the long term. With the copper wire running through, you want to keep it protected from fraying or splitting.

How much you can expect to spend on a 50-amp RV plug

A quality 50-amp RV adapter doesn’t tend to cost too much money. Expect to pay around $20-$30, but models rarely exceed $30.

50-amp RV plug FAQ

Is a dogbone RV adapter essential?

A. If you’re looking for the absolute cheapest option for something you only use once or twice a year, no. If you spend any more time than that with your RV, a dogbone adapter is a better design, meaning you may have it for the foreseeable future and not need a replacement often.

Should I look for a weatherproof RV adapter?

A. Yes, definitely. While most RV plugs will be weatherproof, you want to make sure that yours is. Look for protection from flames and sparks as well as overall defense against the elements.

Can I use a 50-amp RV plug instead of an extension cord?

A. No, your 50-amp plug won’t replace an extension cord. Most of these are only around a foot long and aren’t meant to extend your power source. While it will put you about a foot closer, if you’re using an extension cord, you likely won’t need to worry about that.

What are the best 50-amp RV plugs to buy?

Top 50-amp RV plug

RVGUARD 50 Amp to 30 Amp RV Adapter Cord

What you need to know: No matter what you need to convert to or from, RVGUARD has an option for you.

What you’ll love: This plug comes in six different options to convert 15-, 30-, or 50-amp versions. Depending on your conversion needs, three of the options come with a locking mechanism as well. An ergonomic handle, weatherproof design and power indicator light mean this cord will work for the long term.

What you should consider: Not all models come with a locking option.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top 50-amp RV plug for money

Manshan 50 Amp to 30 Amp RV Adapter

What you need to know: This 50- to 30-amp option is durable and the longest of our top picks.

What you’ll love: This also comes with a dogbone handle and ergonomic grip for easy insertion and removal. An added LED indicator light shows you when power is being transferred from shore to your rig.

What you should consider: Some users found that the plug was too wide for certain weathertight plug boxes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Leisure Cords 12″ 90-Degree Dogbone RV Adapter

What you need to know: This is the sturdiest option of the bunch with the most rugged handle.

What you’ll love: This 12-inch dogbone RV adapter has the strongest handle of all and is the only option with a locking mechanism standard. As with the others, this also features an LED indicator.

What you should consider: While the handle is more formidable, you don’t get much else for the extra money.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

