Which kids’ gardening gloves are best?

Gardeners, no matter their age, need at least one pair of durable gardening gloves that fit well and protect their hands and wrists. Since kids often have more sensitive or delicate skin than adults, they should definitely have high-quality gloves. The best kids gardening gloves are the Cooljob 3 Pairs Kids Gardening Gloves, which offer full protection and are comfortable and colorful.

What to know before you buy kids’ gardening gloves

Types

Gardening gloves for kids usually have a lightweight design and are thinner than adult gloves, making them ideal for simple tasks that don’t require the use of many gardening tools. These gloves are also usually less expensive than hardier options that are meant for more intense tasks. Choose this type of glove if the child is going to assist with planting, weeding and similar tasks. For other tasks, such as cutting back brush or hoeing the dirt, or for older kids, choose thicker, more durable gloves.

Protection

The main purpose of gardening gloves, whether they’re for kids or adults, is to protect the wearer’s skin from things such as thorns and bug bites. Even simply designed gloves for kids will provide at least basic protection. However, when growing certain plants or working in dirt with tiny sticks or sharp rocks, thicker gloves with long cuffs offer the most protection.

Besides this, kids’ gardening gloves help cut down on dirty hands and reduce the formation of calluses and blisters. They can also help shield the wearer from certain chemicals, including herbicides and pesticides, if you use them in your garden.

Some gloves are coated with a waterproof treatment that keeps the wearer from getting wet when working in the garden. Not only does this make them more comfortable, it also keeps the hands from becoming cold or the fingers from becoming stiff. It also cuts down on skin rashes that can develop from constant exposure to moisture.

Size and comfort

Choose kids’ gardening gloves based on size and comfort. To start, make sure they fit securely without restricting movement in the wrist or fingers. Although they shouldn’t be overly tight, they should be snug enough to keep debris, dirt and bugs from getting inside the glove.

If you’re purchasing gloves in person, test the fit and flexibility of the gloves by having the child try them on and move their fingers and wrist around.

For online purchases, you can figure out the right size by placing a tape measure around the widest part of the hand, typically over or just below the knuckles. Do not include the thumb in the measurement. The number, in inches, should correspond with the right glove size. For example, if the child’s hand is 6 inches, then they need a size 6 glove. If they’re between sizes, go down a size.

Some manufacturers include a chart that shows you how to take this measurement, so refer to this. Certain charts suggest calculating the length of the wearer’s hand from the tip of the middle finger to the base of the wrist.

What to look for in quality kids’ gardening gloves

Material

Although there are some disposable gardening gloves, or ones that only last for a few uses, most are reusable. Most kids’ gloves consist of materials similar to those in adults’ gloves, and are meant for all-purpose gardening.

Many gardening gloves consist of fabric or waterproof materials and are sufficient for general tasks such as wielding basic tools, weeding or replanting. Common options include spandex, polyester and cotton. Some gloves have a coating made from latex or polyvinyl chloride, both of which are water-resistant.

Certain gloves are made from rubber or have a neoprene coating. These offer improved flexibility and are often more breathable than other options such as cotton. They’re also ideal for wetter environments. If you’re looking for something highly durable, consider leather, which will protect the skin and hold up well against the elements.

Regardless of material, most gardening gloves also feature an elastic material around the wrist that keeps them in place and provides additional protection.

Grip

The best gardening gloves for kids have some kind of grip that helps them pick up, hold and move things with ease. Some use a coating on the palms and fingers that improves the overall grip and adds an extra layer of durability and protection. Others feature tiny dots instead of a coating. These dots usually consist of PVC or rubber and are sometimes referred to as grip dots.

Color

Many gardening gloves, especially ones for children, come in bright colors or have fun patterns such as flowers, plants or animals. Some have funny faces or can be customized to suit the wearer. These color and design features can set your child’s gloves apart and make them more exciting to wear.

How much you can expect to spend on kids’ gardening gloves

Most kids’ gardening gloves cost $10-$30.

Kids’ gardening gloves FAQ

What goes well with kids’ gardening gloves?

A. If you have a young gardener in your life, consider getting them a set of children’s gardening tools to go along with the gloves. Although kids’ tools are usually less durable than their adult counterparts, they’re also lightweight and can be fun to use. You can also get them a gardening hat or clothes they can wear when working outside.

How do you clean gardening gloves?

A. This is heavily dependent on the material, but if the gloves are water resistant, you can shake off any excess dirt, then rinse them off with a hose or in a sink. Depending on how caked-on the dirt is, you might also need a separate cloth to wipe them down. If you have leather gloves, you’ll need to purchase a special soap to clean them.

What are the best kids’ gardening gloves to buy?

Top kids’ gardening gloves

Cooljob Three Pairs Kids Gardening Gloves

What you need to know: These colorful gardening gloves are practical and cute, with a spaceship-themed design on the back.

What you’ll love: Available in small, medium and large, each pack comes with three pairs of kids’ gloves, each with a different cartoon design and color. They have a breathable polyester base and are coated with latex for an improved grip. Plus, they feature an elastic wrist that gives them a snug fit and are stretchy enough for full mobility.

What you should consider: They run large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top kids’ gardening gloves for the money

G & F Products JustForKids Soft Jersey Garden Gloves

What you need to know: Available in a three-pack, these colorful, bright gloves are great for anyone who wants something simple but effective for the garden.

What you’ll love: Made from breathable cotton, they’re durable enough to handle light gardening tasks with ease. They are comfortable and have a good grip, making them great for general use such as holding tools or carrying plants.

What you should consider: They’re best for larger hands.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Promedix P Kids Garden Gloves

What you need to know: These feature a classic style and grip dots for extra gripping.

What you’ll love: Packaged as a two-pack of gloves, they’re durable and lightweight. Some designs have cute frogs and fruits on them, while others are more minimalistic in design.

What you should consider: The sizing is off, so you might need to size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

